After being spotted on what looked like a cute lil dinner date, Normani wants everyone to know she’s far from off the market.

The former Fifth Harmony member and Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf were pictured stepping out together for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, June 12. Being seen together at a celebrity hotspot like that is more than enough ammunition for relationship rumors, leading fans to assume this dinner date was a romantic excursion.

The singer and NFL star reportedly arrived at the Los Angeles restaurant separately, but left in the same car. In the paparazzi pictures, the pair was seen walking close to each other, but they didn’t show any signs of PDA. In front of the flashing lights, Normani seemed a little shy as she tried to cover her face with her hand when paps took their pictures.

Plus, Normani and DK have been following each other on Instagram.

But, quickly following their first spotting as a presumed couple, Normani took to social media to let her followers know she is still enjoying her life as a single woman.

On Tuesday, June 14, shortly after the pictures of the singer and Metcalf started making their way around Twitter, she reposted Yung Miami’s Instagram Story to address the matter. In the City Girls star’s post, someone asked her, “You single?” In response, she wrote, “Real bad.”

Normani didn’t give any context as she posted the text screenshot to her Story, but it’s pretty clear she’s trying to shut down any speculation surrounding her love life.