On March 2nd, several female giants in the music industry came together at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, in honor of Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music event.

Ciara, who was named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year back in 2009, hosted the annual awards ceremony. She showed up to the gig in style, too, posing for the red carpet in a flowing Roberto Cavalli cheetah-print dress with slits that accentuated her tone legs. The singer jazzed up the look with a body harness wrapped around her waist and neck. The mother of three’s hubby, Russell Wilson, was also in attendance.

Black Women Artists Dominate The 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Some star-studded honorees included Saweetie, who snagged the Game Changer accolade, Chart Breaker recipient Summer Walker, and four-time Grammy-winner, H.E.R, who gave a sweet tribute to her mother after accepting the Impact Award.

“I want to thank my mom for teaching me to stay humble, be grounded, and be hardworking,” the star, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, said. Saweetie’s Mom Presents Billboard Women In Music’s Game Changer Award To Her

Moms seemed to be a common theme throughout the night, as Sweetie’s mother did the honor of introducing her daughter with the Game Changer award. The “Icy Chain” rapper took to the stage afterward with an empowering speech.

“This award is dedicated to all the game-changers. The brave ones who took major risks ..the fighters who go to battle even when they do so alone and the disruptive innovators who bet on themselves when no one else would,” Saweetie, who is of half-Black, half Filipino descent, shared to the crowd. “They can doubt us, but one thing they can’t do is ignore us, ” she added.

Black Women Served Red Carpet Looks At The 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards

The star’s red carpet attire was just as palpable as her words of encouragement. The 28-year-old California native dazzled in a shiny black dress that featured a plunging V-shaped neckline, showing off her curvy frame.

Viral rap sensation Doja Cat turned heads in a beautiful Carolina Herrera ensemble. This year, the charismatic singer and songwriter was honored with the Powerhouse Award right before she took the stage for an energetic performance of her hit tune “Alone.”

Although she wasn’t nominated this year, Normani still slayed at the event, wearing a high-waisted brown leather skirt paired with a mosaic top and a high ponytail. The “Wild Side” crooner presented Doja Cat with the Powerhouse honor.

Check out some more stunning looks from the 2022 Billboard Women In Music event below.