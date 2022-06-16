Bossip Video

Let’s get magical!

There’s no place more magical than Disney World where we linked up with friends for a fun-filled Friendcation weekend at the happiest place on Earth. Check out our video recap below:

Over the course of 4 days, we did everything you can possibly do at the famed attraction that continues to make grown adults feel like their 12-year-old selves without a care in the world or bill to pay.

Upon arrival, we checked into the Animal Kingdom Lodge where you can see majestic giraffes and other wildlife galavanting outside of your room.

Inspired by the traditional African kraal, the horseshoe-curved design provides stunning views of 4 lush savannas, impressive pool areas with bars, animal viewing areas with zebras and flamingos, and one of the largest collections of African art in the U.S.

There’s also a plethora of dining options including two of the buzziest restaurants at the Disney resorts: Jiko – The Cooking Place and Boma – Flavors of Africa. At one point, we ascended into the Mickey Mouse-shaped clouds while eating the scallops at Jiko. Simply delectable.

Now, once you leave the resort (if you ever decide to leave the pool area), there are five parks to experience: Typhoon Lagoon, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Planet, and Hollywood Studios.

Our first stop was sun-splashed tropical oasis Typhoon Lagoon that features waterslides, a surf pool, a lazy river, and quite possibly the largest tub of ice cream and cupcake deliciousness you’ve ever seen in honor of the Disney’s 50th Anniversary.

Next was EPCOT–the greatest of all Instagram content utopias–where we experienced the totally awesome new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ ride, enjoyed lunch in space, and perused the unique outdoor kitchens at the International Flower Garden festival than spans the entire park.

From there, we traveled to Hollywood Studios on the Disney Skyliner that allows you to move between parks without exiting a park and catching the bus.

Bustling with timeless Hollywood magic, the storied park features The Tower of Terror, Toy Story Land, and the immersive ‘Star Wars’-themed area Galaxy’s Edge where fans flock to ‘Rise of The Resistance’–a must-ride attraction at the park.

At some point, we made our way to Disney Springs–an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment–where we dined at the exquisite Wine Bar George and used a Gift Card provided by the Mouse himself.

Up next was Animal Kingdom where we enjoyed ‘Avatar Flights of Passage’–the BEST ride at Disney World (in our opinion), the Festival of the Lion King show, amazing Pan-Asian cuisine from Yak & Yeti, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and Expedition Everest–a relentless beast of a rollercoaster (pun intended).

Naturally, we closed things out with the iconic Magic Kingdom where we basked in happiness, revisited classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, took zillions of pics in front of the castle, and marveled at the Disney Enchantment Pre-Party.

Overall, our Disney Friendcation was a spectacular getaway with great vibes, delicious cuisine, and magical moments that every friend group should experience as the world continues to reopen.