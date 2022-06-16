Bossip Video

Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman in cold blood because Georgy-boy thought he was some type of crime fighter and took it upon himself to kill a Black boy for having the audacity to wear protective clothing at night. White vigilanteism also claimed the life of Ahmaud Arbery was killed during daylight hours because he had the audacity to maintain a healthy lifestyle on free land that many white men believe belongs to them. White supremacy.

Two Florida White Men Arrested For Felony Violence Against Black Teen

Some of you may have already caught wind of the following viral video that has been tumbling down social media timelines. For those who haven’t seen it, here you go:

The unhinged white men in the video have been identified as 52-year-old Donald Eugene Corsi and 61-year-old Howard Oral Hughes of Sanford, Florida according to an article on Heavy.com. If Sanford, Florida rings a bell it is because it is the exact same city where the aforementioned Trayvon Martin was murdered by the aforementioned George Zimmerman. Fortunately, this incident did not end in death but it easily could have. Heavy reports that both men have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including felonies. Corsi and Hughes are accused of throwing a huge rock through the Black 16-year-old driver’s window while he was driving in “their neighborhood”.

The above video was reposted to Twitter by the teenager’s sister after their father, CJ Jones, first posted the video on Facebook. Although the men were not initially arrested, eventually, comeuppance was on deck.

Corsi, 52, and Hughes, 61, were later arrested, according to Seminole County court records viewed by Heavy. Corsi was charged with weapon offenses accusing the of sending a “missile” into a vehicle, which is a second-degree felony. They were both charged with criminal mischief, accusing them of causing more than $1,000 in damages to property, which is a third-degree felony. Hughes was additionally charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery (touch or strike). They were released from the Seminole County jail after posting bond, records show.

Here’s what the boy’s father said about the incident on Facebook:

“These are the pictures of the two mens that was racial profiling on my son and threw brick at my son’s head. Lucky thing he was moving and the brick landed in the back. Responding to a comment saying the men were “out to kill him,” Jones replied, “That is exactly what he attempted to do kill my son.”

LOCK. THEM. UP!