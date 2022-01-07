Bossip Video

It’s finally done.

Today, we watched the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery give their victim impact statements in court and it was absolutely devastating. Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery, spoke about how he felt the need to protect his son from the very moment he was born. Ahmaud’s sister, Jasmine Arbery, spoke about his dark skin and athletic stature, no doubt an allusion to the fact that Black men of that type are typically stereotyped as potentially violent. Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, spoke about how broken her heart is and how evil the McMichael’s and William Bryan were to attack her son after his death in order to save themselves.

According to NewsOne, all three men have now been sentenced to life in prison after being previously convicted of racially profiling, chasing, trapping, and murdering Arbery in an act of white vigilanteism., their crimes leave them facing life in prison and today they found out whether or not those sentences will come with the possibility of parole or not. Ultimately, the only person who could benefit from a parole condition would be Travis McMichael as he is only 35-years-old. 30 years is the minimum that each man will spend in prison and it is unlikely that Gregory nor William Bryan would survive such a sentence.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts. Greg McMichael was found guilty on all but one of the charges and Bryan was found guilty on all but three of the charges. There were nine counts that the jury had to consider.

