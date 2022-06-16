Bossip Video

Jerrod Carmichael might be one of the only comedians who isn’t scared by “cancel culture,” poking fun at those  who act like it’s an actual threat to anything happening in real life.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, Carmichael talked about certain generational differences in today’s society, blatantly saying “f*** all those comedians” going against the young people trying to hold them accountable.

“I love this generation,” the comedian said. “I actually f*** with them, and f*** all those comedians that are going so hard against them.”

When getting into the topic of cancel culture, Jerrod asked: “What does that mean, that people are mad on Twitter? Everybody’s fine. These grown men are fine. I think, a lot of times, people who offer nothing truthful or meaningful about themselves then complain about society at large and create this boogeyman. It’s like, listen, that’s the most urgent thing in your life? God bless you. I’m tired of hearing it.”

Unsurprisingly, conversations about cancel culture soon led to Dave Chappelle, whose recent stand-up specials have featured an alarming amount of jokes about the trans community. Because of his questionable fixation on that material, that’s what most people associate Chappelle with nowadays, which is something Carmichael emphasizes.

“Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro?” the comedian asks, referring to his issues with the trans community. “That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans s**t? It’s an odd hill to die on.”

“And it’s like, hey, bro. Who the f*** are you? Who do you f***? What do you like to do?” he continued. “Childish jokes aside, who the f*** are you? It’s just kind of played. But he’s choosing to die on the hill. So, alright, let him.”

You can read Jerrod Carmichael’s full interview with GQ Hype here.
