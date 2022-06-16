Bossip Video

Jerrod Carmichael might be one of the only comedians who isn’t scared by “cancel culture,” poking fun at those who act like it’s an actual threat to anything happening in real life.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, Carmichael talked about certain generational differences in today’s society, blatantly saying “f*** all those comedians” going against the young people trying to hold them accountable.

“I love this generation,” the comedian said. “I actually f*** with them, and f*** all those comedians that are going so hard against them.” When getting into the topic of cancel culture, Jerrod asked: “What does that mean, that people are mad on Twitter? Everybody’s fine. These grown men are fine. I think, a lot of times, people who offer nothing truthful or meaningful about themselves then complain about society at large and create this boogeyman. It’s like, listen, that’s the most urgent thing in your life? God bless you. I’m tired of hearing it.”