Big bonnet energy

Emerging R&Baddie Brittany B. aka Bee-B is applying pressure with seductive bonnet yammmthem ‘Do You Mind?’ that’s sure to be in heavy rotation during sneaky link DND hours this summer.

‘Do You Mind?’ is a sexy yet lighthearted ode to women’s haircare centered around the concept of comfortability with their partner. It’s about what it feels like when their partner comes over for that first intimate encounter and the somewhat awkward exchange the first time they reveals this common “before bed” routine of putting on a bonnet to protect their hair.

The Grammy-nominated artist/songwriter from Compton, CA is known for her golden pen that’s blessed several A-list artists including Summer Walker, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and more.

She also starred on VH-1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ series where viewers followed her musical ventures that included helping Blac Chyna launch her music career. During her stint on the show, she reunited with her mother and became friends with Apple Watts while feuding with Paris, Zell, and Lyrica.

Now, after the surprising success of leaked record ‘Can We?’ featuring Raheem Devaugn, Bee-B is readying her full-length debut album ‘Ghetto Feng Shui’ (in partnership with ONErpm) that drops July 22nd.

