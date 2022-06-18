Bossip Video

Drake has seen the negative comments and heard the trash talk from fans about his latest album “Honestly, Nevermind” and could care less about what the people are saying.

Drake surprised fans with a 14-track album and while many were expecting his usual rap ballets Drake had a different plan in mind.

He decided to delivery an album full of dance music, including Jersey club, Baltimore club, and old house music and we’d like to point out that it was just in time for Pride Month so we know the girls are happy.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up,” he said. “We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!

He also dropped the video for “Falling Back” with a Tristan Thompson cameo and the ironic part about the video was Tristan can be seen encouraging Drake to follow through with his marriage…to about 23 women.

If you weren’t a fan of “Honestly, Nevermind” then maybe his next installation to his Scary Hours series and the forthcoming arrival of a poetry book will spark your interest.

“I hope you guys tune into that too ‘cause that’s gonna be some s–t. I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit. Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this in right now,” Drake said. “But I have a Scary Hours — I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the Scary Hours pack. I love this s–t.”

He went on to wish his fans a happy summer and projected to see them sometime soon, maybe at the 2022 OVO Fest where ever that line up is released.

Drake might’ve taken a risk with this new album but it seems as though the right audience fell in love with it and it might actually grow on others after giving it a second listen.

Have you listened to the album yet? What are your thoughts? Let us know below!