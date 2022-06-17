Honestly, Nevermind

this how you gotta listen to this drake album trust me pic.twitter.com/vputGtbuZA — Zack Fox (@zackfox) June 17, 2022

Hours after Beyoncé confirmed her globally anticipated 7th album ‘Renaissance,’ Drake announced his surprise Dance album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ that may or may not move your hips while reminding you that he’s pretty much a Pop artist, at this point.

The 14-song album (executive produced by Drake, longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and Grammy-winner Black Coffee) immediately divided social media which understandably expected more Instagram caption music from the superstar with only 21 Savage featured on the album.

In addition to the album, Drake dropped visuals for “Falling Back” where he marries 23 different women with klownery konstable Tristan Thompson as his best man. Check it out below:

The ‘Once Dance’ rapper also penned a heartfelt poem dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh that you can read below.

I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time

I work with every breath in my body cause it’s the work not air that makes me feel alive

That’s some real detrimental sh*t but that’s that sh*t my perfectionist mind doesn’t really mind because no one knows whats on my mind when I go to sleep at 9 & wake up at 5 – unless I say it in rhyme

I can’t remember the last time someone put they phone down, looked me in the eyes and asked my current insight on the times

But I remember every single time someone shined a light in my eyes

I purposely try to forget what went on between some ppl and I because I know I’m not a forgiving guy even when I try

My urge for revenge wins the game against my good guy inside every single fckn time

I got plans I can’t talk about with more than like 4 guys because the last time I shared em with someone on the outside…well that’s another story for another night

I was tryna get thru that statement to get to saying I’m not @ a time in my life where pats on the shoulder help get me by

I’ll take loyalty over an oh my & emoji fire

I know if it was a dark night where all the odds were against my side & my skill went to whoever took my life they’d done me off with a big smile & maybe evn post it for some likes

I know everyone that tells me they love me doesn’t love me all the time especially when im doing better than alright & they have to watch it from whatever point they at in their life

I got here being realistic

I didn’t get here being blind

I know whats what and especially what and who is by my side

Honestly…Nevermind. DEDICATED TO OUR BROTHER V

—Drake

How are you feeling about the new album? Can you get jiggy with it? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ on the flip.