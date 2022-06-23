Bossip Video

Andrew Gillum is still going through it. We’ve chronicled his troubles going back to 2020 when he was found collapsed and unresponsive on the floor of a Miami hotel room alongside a known male escort who had reportedly overdosed on crystal meth. The scandal brought his political career to a halt and had the potential to upend his marriage and family. Fortunately for him, his wife was very, very understanding and stood by his side while he went on an apology tour, came clean about his bisexuality, and attempted to rebuild his public profile. Seems that all of that is for naught now…

Andrew Gillum Indicted For Conspiracy And Campaign Fraud

According to the New York Times, Gillum has been indicted alongside a colleague on conspiracy charges in addition to 19 counts of campaign fraud regarding funds raised and spent while he was mayor of Tallahassee. Oh, they also hit him over the head for making false statements to the FBI.

The reporting states that an investigation into Gillum’s financial practices had been under investigation since 2015 when he unknowingly schmoozed undercover federal agents in NYC, joined them on a boat ride to the Statue of Liberty, and was given seats to a Broadway showing of Hamilton the musical. Because he did not report these “gifts” he was fined $5,000 back in 2019.

Says Gillum today about the charges against him:

“I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people,” Gillum said in a statement after the indictment was made public. “Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political. Throughout my career I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power. There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee. They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now.”

He might be right but two things can be true. He might be a target and he might be a crook. Only time will tell once the trial begins and the evidence against him becomes public. We’ll be watching this space.