Rumor Control: Ex-Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum Breaks Silence To Address Shame, Alcoholism & Depression After Drunk Hotel Incident

Andrew Gillum‘s political career all came crashing down back in March when he was found “unresponsive” in a Miami Beach hotel room, drunk as hell, alongside a man named Travis Dyson who was suspected of a crystal meth overdose.

Rumors FLEW about Gillum. His sexuality, his fidelity to his wife, his habits, everything about him was scrutinized, judged, juried, and executed in 280-characters or less. It was all bad.

Obviously, Gillum is responsible for his behavior but not everything that was said about his was accurate. Instead of taking to the tweets to defend himself, the former Tallahassee mayor stepped out the public eye to deal with his demons. We can’t begin to imagine what he and his family went through during that time.

Today, Gillum posted an 11-minute Instagram video that addressed everything that he’s been dealing with since the news broke. He talked about rehab, his alcoholism, the shame he felt from the public, and the deep depression that he went into during his recovery.

Yes, the video is quite lengthy but it’s worth the watch. Press play and get into it.