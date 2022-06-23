Celebs, they’re just like us!

While Kim Kardashian definitely has a lot more help than the average person when it comes to raising her kids, she still knows what it’s like to multitask. On the latest episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the live audience–and millions of people watching at home– got to see Kim reprimanding her sons in the middle of her interview.

It all happened when the reality star was talking about her Saturday Night Live hosting gig from October 2021, when host Jimmy Fallon interrupted to say, “I’m hearing kids.”

Kardashian turned to her sons, 6-year-old Saint, 6 and 3-year-old Psalm, asking them, “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

Play

She turned back to the audience, telling viewers that the kids were “making so much noise,” going on to warn the brothers not to “mess this up.”

Later on Psalm ended up being removed from the audience when he continued to make noise, but Saint silently stayed put with his friend, Remi, the daughter of Kardashian’s friend, Tracy Romulus.

The 6-year-old could be seen laughing behind his face mask when Kim gave the talk show host a mini facial with her new SKKN skincare products.

“Saint, am I doing a good job?” the reality star asked, as Fallon jokingly begged the little one for “help.”

Check out the full interview up above.