Kim Kardashian has faced a lot of criticism for her relationship with Pete Davidson, especially when it comes to his relationship with her kids. Now, she’s defending his step daddy duties in a new interview.

During the reality star’s interview with Today on Tuesday, Kim delved further into her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star, revealing that she was hesitant about introducing him to her kids and didn’t take the decision lightly.

Kim shares four kids with her ex-husband, Kanye West: 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm. To figure out when it would be appropriate to introduce the comedian to her kids, Kardashian says she discussed it with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, along with a therapist and some other friends.

“Luckily I have a sister that’s been through it all and we talked about it,” she said. “I consulted with a few therapists and friends that had been through it.”

“I definitely wanted to wait six months. That was the marker,” Kim continued. “Different things work for different people, but you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Kardashian and Davidson met on Saturday Night Live in October, and the first time he was spotted with her kids was in October.

Speaking of KimYe’s kids, Kardashian went on Instagram Live on Tuesday with her little ones…which probably didn’t go how she expected.

The SKIMS founder tried to get her youngest son Psalm to greet her followers, but as the 3-year-old sweetly said “hi” to the camera, his big brother Saint climbed up from behind to stick out his tongue and yell out, “Hi weirdos, if you’re watching this I hate you.”

The mother of four tried to shut Saint down, saying, “Hey stop it! Look what you are teaching him.”

That’s when Saint then tried to smooth things over, hugging his little brother and telling the camera, “This is a good boy.”