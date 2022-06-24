Bossip Video

It’s as clear as day that the true reason Republicans are scrambling to discredit the validity of the Jan 6. committee hearing is that they are desperately trying to draw attention away from the fact that the last U.S. president was essentially a tyrant.

Donald Trump was a sitting president who lost his bid for a second term, and instead of simply conceding, he embarked on a propaganda campaign about widespread voter fraud that absolutely never happened.

Dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts, and supreme courts joined the former head of election cybersecurity, the former attorney general and the DOJ in shouting from every mountain top in America: THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD, YOU’RE JUST A WIDESPREAD ORANGE IDIOT! (I might be paraphrasing a little.) But Trump persisted—and no matter what comes from this hearing, we all know that the riot at the U.S. Capitol never would’ve happened if MAGA minions didn’t believe Trump’s MAGA lies.

And with his massive platform as a celebrity, a rich white man, and a whole a** mother f***** president, Trump was able to weaponize that propaganda and point that weapon at anyone he chose—including civilians.

Meet former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

Ruby Freeman And Wandrea “Shaye” Moss Testify About MAGA Mob

Freeman and Moss gave testimony on Tuesday and explained “how a mob of Donald Trump supporters came after them, online and in person, after having gobbled up a debunked conspiracy theory about their actions on Election Day 2020,” according to NBC News.

“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” Freeman said during her recorded testimony. “Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States to target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not to target one. He targeted me. A proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic.”

And because Freeman and her daughter are Black women, Trump’s MAGAts didn’t just attack them for doing their jobs and handling the votes that booted their rust-colored overseer with the butthole in the middle of his face out of office—they also attacked them because MAGA morons are racist. So, Moss testified about the many “racist” and “hateful” messages she received on Facebook Messenger.

“I went to that icon and there was just a lot of horrible things,” Moss said. “A lot of threats, wishing death upon me, telling me that I’ll be in jail with my mother and saying things like, ‘Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920.’”

Moss also testified about how all of it affected her life.

“It’s turned my life upside down. I no longer give out my business card…I don’t want anyone knowing my name,” Moss told the committee. “I don’t go to the grocery store at all. I haven’t been anywhere at all. I’ve gained about 60 pounds. I just don’t do nothing anymore. I don’t want to go anywhere. I second guess everything that I do. It’s affected my life in a–in a major way. In every way. All because of lies. For me doing my job. Same thing I’ve been doing forever.”

All of this reportedly happened because Trump’s third testicle, Rudy Giuliani, used video footage of Freeman and Moss working during the election count to push lies about them moving a “suitcase” of illegal ballots and passing USB drives “like vials of heroin or cocaine” during ballot counting operations in Fulton County, according to NPR. (Do I even need to point out how the racist rat fink who used to be an NYC mayor went out of his way to make a drug reference when talking about two Black women?)

Ruby Freeman Was Targeted By Kanye West’s Former Publicist

If Ruby Freeman’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s been in the headlines before. The poll worker was targeted by Kanye West’s former publicist when the rapper was running under the “Celebration Party” for President.

The publicist, Trevian Kutti, pressed a Freeman to confess to Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims lest she face dire consequences, according to Reuters. Kutti told the election worker she was a “crisis manager and was sent from a high-profile individual.”

“Ms. Kutti stated that Ms. Freeman was in danger and had 48 hours to speak with her so that she could get ahead of the issue,” read a police report about the incident. “Kutti said the danger Freeman faced was related to the election.

During a meeting between the two at a police precinct, Kutti reiterated those claims.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti reportedly told Freeman according to CNN citing bodycam footage. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom. You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti added.

CNN reports that investigators are now seeking Kutti’s testimony.

To wield power this way isn’t just cruel and egregiously irresponsible, it’s emblematic of how white supremacy works in America. Our hearts go out to Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss as we wish them healing and justice.