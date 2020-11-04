Bossip Video

While the 2020 Presidential Election and its results are far from over, one thing we do know is that Kanye West is out of the race.

Before Tuesday night was over, Kanye accepted defeat while also announcing that his plans for the White House are far from over.

Even though he missed a lot of deadlines, West did end up appearing on the ballot in 12 states and racked up more than a thousand votes in all of those contests, according to preliminary tallies by The Associated Press. The rapper made the concession in a tweet while the presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump continued to heat up.

“WELP,” Ye said in the tweet. “KANYE 2024.” He deleted that tweet and later sent out the same picture, with a similar message, writing only, “KANYE 2024″

In Colorado, a state that went to Biden, Kanye gathered nearly 6,000 votes. In Vermont, another state that went to Biden, West had more than 1,200 votes, according to the tally.

Over in Arkansas, he received 3,979 votes; in Idaho, the results came in at 2,309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3,179 votes; in Kentucky, 6,259 votes; in Louisiana, the tally showed that 4,837 votes came in favor for Ye; in Minnesota, 6,796; in Mississippi, 3,009 votes; in Oklahoma, Kanye got 5,587 votes; in Tennessee, 10,188 votes; and in Utah, Ye pulled in a whopping 4,053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Prior to announcing his concession, Ye tweeted out a video of him returning his ballot, showing that he voted for himself–not filling out any other sections of the ballot. He went on to post about this being his first time voting, writing, “Today I voted for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

Dang Ye! At least he took the loss like a champ!

