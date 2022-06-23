Bossip Video

The lead of a hit VH1 reality show has been booted after a disturbing video surfaced of him abusing an animal.

“Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser Emanuel has been fired from the program after a video went viral of him hitting a dog with a chair. A neighbor of the reality star reportedly submitted the video after capturing the abuse on their Ring camera.

Now TMZ reports that he’s without a job.

VH1 Confirms Cutting Ties With Ceaser Emmanuel

A spokesperson for VH1 told TMZ;

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

Sources familiar with the situation added that the show’s already wrapping production, but keeping it open in order to properly address the situation in the show.

VH1 has since confirmed his firing on social media.

Ceaser’s lawyer Walter Mosley has also weighed in and confirmed the validity of the video while denying that police will be involved.

There is no police involvement. The video is old. It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID,” said the attorney.

Ceaser Emanuel Was Blasted By His Ex-Employee & Baby’s Mother Over The Dog Abuse Allegations

Donna Lombardi formerly of “Black Ink” fame reposted the disturbing clip and blasted her ex-boss/former friend.

“If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are. I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset. Anyone who knows me, knows I LOVE animals. Especially dogs,” wrote Donna. “Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1 @viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser, even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it! Now this, cannot be undone. I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to two innocent dogs!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE!”

Additionally, the star’s baby mother Crystal who previously accused him of abusing their daughter Cheyenne weighed in on the disturbing video.

“But nobody believed my daughter!!!” wrote the mom.

In 2021 Crystal and Ceaser’s daughter, Cheyenne blasted that tattoo shop owner for allegedly pulling Cheyenne out of the shower before kicking and punching her. Later things escalated and Ceaser’s girlfriend at the time Suzette exchanged words online with the teen before Crystal defended her daughter on social media.

Later, Ceaser filed a defamation lawsuit against Crystal and said that he merely “disciplined” his daughter by taking away her belongings. The “Black Ink” owner also held a press conference to announce his lawsuit and accused his baby’s mother of trying to “tear him down.”