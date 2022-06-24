Bossip Video

They really did it.

The United States Supreme Court ruled Friday that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion and overturned Roe V. Wade, the case that has guaranteed basic abortion rights in the U.S. since 1973.

The news broke early Friday that a majority of justices agreed that the right to end a pregnancy was not found in the text of the Constitution nor the nation’s history.

Justice Alito who wrote the opinion for a 6-3 majority previously said that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start.”

In today’s Supreme Court opinion he expounded on that with backing from Clarence Thomas [OF COURSE–BECAUSE HE’S THE WORST], Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote according to CNBC. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” Alito wrote. “That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right must be ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ and ’implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito wrote.

Justices Elana Kagan, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor issued a dissent “with sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection.”

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also note that in Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, he suggested that the SCOTUS also “correct the error” in rights to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Like we said, THE WORST.

What Happens Next Now That Roe V. Wade Has Been Overturned

Now abortion will become a state issue.

Reports suggest that Republican lawmakers are set to ban or severely restrict abortion in about half the states while Democratic-led states are likely to reinforce protections for the procedure.

As previously reported news of this potentially happening broke in May when Politico released a leaked draft of the majority opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade. The document sent shockwaves across the country and incensed members of the high court who vowed to find out who leaked the 98-page document and dubbed the leak the “gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

One could argue that snatching away reproductive rights is a far more egregious sin, but we digress.

