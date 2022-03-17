Bossip Video

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice and House Negro Depot manager Clarence Thomas, is refuting claims of conflict of interest regarding her MAGA activities as they relate to her husband’s position on the highest court in America.

She admits that she supported the Jan. 6 Capitol rally that turned into a Caucasian Can’t-Coup-Right convention attended by live-action South Park extras, but she said she took no part in planning it.

“I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on January 6th,” she said during an interview with the Washington Free Beacon. She also claimed she played “no role” in planning any events that took place that day. “There are stories in the press suggesting I paid or arranged for buses. I did not.”

OK, before we continue, can we just acknowledge how absurd Clarence is? This is a Black man who married a white woman who supported an attempt at disappearing legally cast votes mostly from predominantly Black voting precincts. She also once hired a conservative activist who ended up having to step down from a leadership position at Turning Point USA for texting, “I HATE Black PEOPLE.”

Did y’all know Clarence Thomas was once a civil rights activist? It’s like he was a radical caterpillar but the sunken place was his cocoon. (Emphasis on…well, y’all know.)

Anyway, during the interview, Ginni proceeded to reach to the very peak of Mt. Caucasity by pretending to give a sh** about “racial equality” like she didn’t support an effort to turn Black votes into a “now you see them, now you don’t” white girl magic trick.

“There are important and legitimate substantive questions about achieving goals like electoral integrity, racial equality, and political accountability that a democratic system like ours needs to be able to discuss and debate rationally in the political square,” she said.

I mean, your ‘political square” literally tried to cancel the “democratic system,” but OK.

The interview was apparently prompted by arguments that Clarence should be refusing himself from cases that are in any way related to Ginny’s conservative causes.

From NPR:

Critics have maintained that Justice Thomas should recuse himself from participating in cases that touch on issues his wife has publicly spoken about, even campaigned about. In January, for instance, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s effort to block a congressional subpoena for White House records related to the events surrounding the certification of the 2020 presidential election, and the Jan. 6 riot. The vote was 8-to-1, with Justice Thomas the lone dissenter. In her interview with the Free Beacon, Mrs. Thomas said she and her husband do not discuss Supreme Court cases “until [the court’s] opinion are public –and even then, our discussions have always been very general and limited to public information.”

As conservative as there current Supreme Court is, the fact that Clarence was the only justice who voted against holding Trump accountable for the Whiny Whites Rebellion he clearly instigated shows just how deep down the sunken place Clarence has fallen.

No wonder he married a whole KK-Karen.