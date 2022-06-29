Bossip Video

Anyone with two eyes and two ears should have been able to see and hear this day coming a long time ago. January 6, 2021 will forever live in infamy because of the way then-POTUS Donald Trump essentially let his rabid MAGA dogs off the leash and encouraged them to run rampant in the nation’s Capitol. The videos, photos, and stories from that day will forever be a part of American history and a tentpole of this tumultuous era of politics.

The Congressional committee appointed to dig up the details of that day have been…illuminating to say the very least.

Donald Trump Allegedly Threw Tantrum And Choked Secret Service For Not Taking Him To Capitol Riots

53% of white women’s President allegedly had an absolute hissy fit when he was told that he would not be allowed to join his MAGA minions in threatening the federal government to overturn a lawful election that resulted in his defeat according to the former aide to Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson testified that inside “The Beast”, the Presidential Limo, an incensed Trump threw a tantrum when he learned he was being driven to the West Wing.

“The president had [a] very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate,” Yahoo News reports Hutchinson said. “The president said something to the effect of ‘I’m the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now!’ To which Bobby responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.'” […] “The president reached up to the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol,'” added Hutchinson. “Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel, and when Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he motioned to his clavicles.”

Cassidy Hutchinson will probably be getting a lucrative book deal after her jaw-dropping testimony yesterday about the way Trump behaved on that fateful day.

That sounds about right from an entitled, egomaniacal, con-man who delusionally believes that he should be given anything he wants. We can only imagine what other lurid details will emerge from this investigation in the coming days.

Hutchinson’s testimony brings significant credence to the argument that Trump wanted this riot. He not only encouraged it, but he willed it to be. When he told The Proud Boys to “standby”, he really meant it. When he told the MAGA mob, “I’ll be there with you.”, he really meant it. When he said that he wanted people to “fight like hell” in order to “take our country back”, he really meant it.