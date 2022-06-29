Bossip Video

“Karma is a b***h” is the colloquial saying but in this case, “Karma is a crip”. People all around the world are still actively mourning the tragic murder of community leader, entrepreneur, father, husband, brother, and musician Nipsey Hussle. It has been three years since he was taken from his loved ones and we imagine that in their minds, it might as well have been yesterday. There have undoubtedly been some very difficult days that his family has had to endure since 2019 and we sure hope that this story brings them even the faintest bit of joy…

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Missed Trial Due To Injuries From Prison Attack

The man who is “allegedly” responsible for the death of Ermias Joseph Asghedom, 32-year-old Eric Holder Jr., was severely beaten and lacerated by inmates after he left court around 4pm Monday afternoon. According to Rolling Stone, Holder was set to appear in court Tuesday but could not be present as he is suffering from numerous injuries.

“[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen,” Holder’s public defender, Aaron Jansen, tells Rolling Stone.

Finally! Some good news! Holder is scheduled to be in court with all his new facial features today for the final day of trial where the evidence is stacking against him minute-by-minute. At this time it us unknown how exactly the attack happened especially since Holder is supposed to be protected considering the high profile nature of this case and his affiliation with the Crips.

Hopefully, there are more a**-whoopins en route to Holder’s cell block soon. He deserves.