In August, it will be two years since the world lost beloved and tremendously gifted actor Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, Boseman died without leaving a will, but, fortunately, his family has appeared to find a way to settle his estate amicably.

According to Shadow And Act, Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, is in charge of his estate, which has an estimated value of $2.3 million after considerable taxes, funeral, and legal fees are taken out. But there won’t be any ugly, public disputes regarding how the funds are distributed between the widow and the immediate family members as Leward has requested that the court to distribute the funds equally between her and his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

This means both parties—Ledward and Boseman’s parents—will each receive $1.15million.

Here’s some more info on the costs surrounding Boseman’s death.

The court allowed Ledward to be reimbursed for the requested amount of $47,000, which included funeral costs, a mausoleum crypt at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, South Carolina (Boseman’s hometown), and mausoleum crypts for Boseman’s parents to be laid to rest next to their late son.

Ledward reveals the total inventoried value of Boseman’s estate is $3,881,758.31. That amount includes several residual checks that have come in since March 2021.

Shadow and Act adds that Leward and Boseman began dating before the Black Panther actor was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 and they married in secret before his death. Besides his parents, Boseman left behind two brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman.

The pain of losing an immediate family member, especially at a young age, is unimaginable. Having to deal with the financial matters that come after often only adds to the heartache. It’s a wonderful thing when it doesn’t have to be that way.

We wish peace, love, and healing to all of Boseman’s family. The world misses him.