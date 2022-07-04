BOSSIP’s ultimate July 4th cocktail guide is littered with libations perfect for celebrating the holiday.
Fourth of July is upon us adn the hot dogs, burgers, and all the fixins’ are being prepared. The cooler is awaiting ice and the grill is ready for the day ahead. The most important part of hosting however is of course the drink menu, and we’ve got you covered with yet another holiday cocktail guide.
Source: DeLeón Prickly Pear Paloma / Deleon TequilaDeLeón Prickly Pear Paloma
Ingredients
1 ½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila
¾ oz Agave Nectar Syrup
1 oz Prickly Pear Puree
1 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
Splash of Sparkling Water
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Sea Salt and Grapefruit Peel
Method: Add DeLeon Tequila Reposado, agave syrup, prickly pear, grapefruit, lime, and ice into a shaker. Shake and strain into the ice-filled rimmed glass. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with sea salt and a grapefruit peel.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.2 oz Pineapple Juice
Top with Hella Bitters & Soda
Method: Place all ingredients, except Hella Bitters and Soda, into a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a collins glass and top with Bitters & Soda.
Ingredients
750mL D’USSE VSOP Cognac
25 oz Peach Syrup
18 oz Lemon Juice
25 oz Cold-infused Green Tea
25 oz Champagne
Glass & Garnish: Stemless Wine & Peach Slices, Mint Sprigs
Method: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with peach slices and mint. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.
American Salute Martini
Ingredients
1.5 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka
4 oz. Lemonade
1 oz. Blue Curacao
1 oz. Grenadine
Glassware: Martini Glass
Garnish: Red, White and Blue sugar rim
Method: Pour grenadine in the bottom of a martini glass, combine lemonade and vodka in a shaker, shake then gently strain over the grenadine and float the blue curacao on top
Strawberry Fields
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass
4 ½ oz Soda Water
+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth
+ Lemon Wheel
Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
D’ussé’s The New Fashioned
Ingredients
2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3/4 oz Simple Syrup
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.
Ingredients:
3 oz Whispering Angel
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
.5 oz Lime Juice
.25 oz Honey Water
3 Blackberries
Method: Garnish with Mint Sprig. Place Blackberries into a shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients into the shaker except for the Rosé. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with Rosé and garnish with mint.
‘Bombay For Real’ Basque in the Moonlight Cocktail Kit
Created by Andra “AJ” Johnson of DC, this cocktail draws on Basquiat’s heritage, harmonizing tropical flavors with Bombay Sapphire’s worldly botanicals for the flavor to shine as bright as the moon depicts in Basquiat’s “Untitled (Moon).”
