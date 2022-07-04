Bossip Video

BOSSIP’s ultimate July 4th cocktail guide is littered with libations perfect for celebrating the holiday.

Fourth of July is upon us adn the hot dogs, burgers, and all the fixins’ are being prepared. The cooler is awaiting ice and the grill is ready for the day ahead. The most important part of hosting however is of course the drink menu, and we’ve got you covered with yet another holiday cocktail guide.

Source: DeLeón Prickly Pear Paloma / Deleon TequilaDeLeón Prickly Pear Paloma

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

¾ oz Agave Nectar Syrup

1 oz Prickly Pear Puree

1 oz Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

Splash of Sparkling Water

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Sea Salt and Grapefruit Peel

Method: Add DeLeon Tequila Reposado, agave syrup, prickly pear, grapefruit, lime, and ice into a shaker. Shake and strain into the ice-filled rimmed glass. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with sea salt and a grapefruit peel.

Pineapple Fizz Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.2 oz Pineapple Juice

Top with Hella Bitters & Soda

Method: Place all ingredients, except Hella Bitters and Soda, into a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a collins glass and top with Bitters & Soda.

D’USSÉ Freedom of Peach

Ingredients

750mL D’USSE VSOP Cognac

25 oz Peach Syrup

18 oz Lemon Juice

25 oz Cold-infused Green Tea

25 oz Champagne

Glass & Garnish: Stemless Wine & Peach Slices, Mint Sprigs

Method: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with peach slices and mint. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.

American Salute Martini

Ingredients

1.5 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

4 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Blue Curacao

1 oz. Grenadine

Glassware: 1 oz. Grenadine

Garnish: Red, White and Blue sugar rim

Method: Pour grenadine in the bottom of a martini glass, combine lemonade and vodka in a shaker, shake then gently strain over the grenadine and float the blue curacao on top

Strawberry Fields

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4 ½ oz Soda Water

+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth

+ Lemon Wheel

Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

D’ussé’s The New Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

Sunset Rose Cocktail

Ingredients:

3 oz Whispering Angel

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Honey Water

3 Blackberries

Method: Garnish with Mint Sprig. Place Blackberries into a shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients into the shaker except for the Rosé. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with Rosé and garnish with mint.

‘Bombay For Real’ Basque in the Moonlight Cocktail Kit

Created by Andra “AJ” Johnson of DC, this cocktail draws on Basquiat’s heritage, harmonizing tropical flavors with Bombay Sapphire’s worldly botanicals for the flavor to shine as bright as the moon depicts in Basquiat’s “Untitled (Moon).”