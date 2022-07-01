Bossip Video

aspireTV, the television network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, celebrated its 10 Year Anniversary with an exclusive affair.

Taking place at Chef G. Garvin’s Atlanta-based LowCountry Steak Restaurant, the network held a luncheon that was attended by aspireTV talent, executives, and guests including but not limited to: Chef G. Garvin (G. Garvin Live!), Vee Prince (aspireTV MKTPLC), Nakia Stephens (Founder, Damn Write Originals), Michaele Tocco (Chaos To Calm), Chef Kristol Bryant (Taste of Philly wt), Jaliel Thurman (HBCU101), Tolly Carr (HBCU101, No Huddle), Charles Humbard (UP Entertainment CEO and Founder), Angela Cannon (aspireTV SVP, Multicultural Networks & Strategy), and lifestyle influencers Nikka Shae (@ohnikka) and Jarvis George (@vibesinatl).

Over the past decade, aspireTV has expanded their programming to offer reality series, specials, and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies, and provocative documentaries that allow you to connect and… see yourself here.

During the luncheon, BOSSIP chatted with Angela Cannon, aspireTV’s new SVP of Multicultural Networks & Strategy, about what watchers can expect as the network enters its 10th year.

According to Cannon, aspire is focusing on programming centered around five pillars; “eat, play, live, dream, and shop” and they’re bristling with Black talent that excels in those categories.

She also expressed gratitude to fellow aspireTV execs for forging a path for her.

“It literally is my responsibility to stand on the shoulders that Paul Butler and Melissa Ingram put together,” said Cannon. “Melissa has everything lined up. So once she left it literally is just up to me to execute on that and take it to the next level. In terms of where programming is going, we have partnerships that are coming down the line so there’s a lot in store in this position right now. I almost feel guilty coming into this, but it’s a full-circle moment for me. Being part of the team that conceptualized aspire 10 years ago, and then to be brought back for the 10 year anniversary, it’s nothing but God that has his hand on this.”

Congratulations to aspiretv on hitting the ten-year mark!

About aspireTV

aspireTV is the television network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle in a way that is inspiring, authentic and entertaining. aspireTV offers reality series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that allow you to connect and … see yourself here. aspireTV is available in the top 25 African American markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C.



Stay Updated with the latest on aspireTV:

Instagram: @TVaspire

Twitter: @TVaspire

Facebook: facebook.com/AspireTV

#SeeYourselfHere