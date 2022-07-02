Bossip Video

The Barbz are not happy with Essence Fest, and apparently, Nicki Minaj isn’t happy with her longtime friend and collaborator, Kanye West.

Nicki was one of the headliners at Essence Festival this weekend, taking the stage on Friday night. The festival was being livestreamed to everyone at home via Hulu, but ahead of the “Good Form” rapper’s performance, her fans were informed it would no longer be livestreamed.

Since the festival used Nicki, in particular, to advertise the livestream, the Barbz were absolutely furious when the stream cut off. Hoards of fans took to social media to complain about sitting through the entire Festival in hopes of catching her performance, only to be disappointed.

Of course, clips of Nicki Minaj’s performance made their way online regardless, with one especially interesting bit showing the rapper throw some shade at her longtime friend, Kanye West.

As she was performing her verse from Ye’s classic “Monster,” which she’s featured on, she cut off the song to proclaim: “I’m ‘Monster’d out…and we don’t f**k with clowns.”

At the time, Minaj didn’t say what her problem is with Kanye, who she has been close to since he featured her on “Monster” in 2010, which is widely considered the biggest verse of her career.

Conveniently enough, this diss from Nicki comes on the same day as Cardi B’s latest song “Hot Sh**” was released, which features Lil Durk and, you guessed it, Kanye West. So, it’s safe to assume Onika isn’t too happy about Ye working with Cardi, though we’ll never hear that from her.