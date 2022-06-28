

Summer 2022 is already heating up and a certain sublet of stars have something special to celebrate. June is Caribbean Heritage Month and celebs in music, TV, and fashion are flying their flags high.

In case you didn’t know, in June 2005, the House of Representatives unanimously adopted H. Con. Res. 71, sponsored by Congresswoman Barbara Lee, recognizing the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States.

Following that on June 6, 2006, President George W. Bush issued a proclamation declaring June as Caribbean Heritage Month.

“Americans of Caribbean ancestry have made countless contributions to this country’s history and culture,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee about Caribbean Heritage Month. “From the political activism of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, to the prolific acting of Sidney Poitier, to the sweet sounds of Celia Cruz, people of Caribbean descent have enriched the heritage of the United States through the arts, education, business, sports, military and government. Throughout the month of June, I encourage all Americans to celebrate and learn more about the rich history of Caribbean-Americans in the United States.”

With that in mind, let’s look at some sizzling celebs celebrating Caribbean culture this month.

Rihanna

Did you know that the Right Excellent Robyn Fenty and her Harlem-bred bae, A$AP Rocky, both have Bajan roots?

It’s common knowledge that Rihanna is a true Caribbean Queen, hailing from the island of Barbados. Born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, the self-proclaimed Bad Gyal stormed the American music industry in 2005. With hits like “Pon De Replay” and “Umbrella,” Rihanna quickly became a Caribbean sensation. Today, she’s won nine Grammy’s, grown a remarkable fashion and beauty empire, and accrued a net worth of approximately $1.7 Billion.

In November of 2021, Rihanna was awarded as “national hero” of Barbados in a ceremony on her native island.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you the designee for the national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the multi-Grammy winner.

She and rapper ASAP Rocky have had a budding relationship since 2019 and gave birth to their first child in May.

A$AP Rocky

ASAP Rocky was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers in Harlem, New York. The 33-year-old “L$D” rapper is no stranger to the Caribbean culture as he has Caribbean roots himself. According to a source who spoke to TravelNoire, Rocky and Rihanna plan to raise their son together in Barbados.

“She wants to give her baby the same experience she had … away from the world of showbusiness,” the source stated. “Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time.”

A$AP Rocky is a fashion mogul in his own right, and Baby Fenty is sure to grow up with some serious style and lots of love from Barbados.

Shenseea

Chinsea Linda Lee, known professionally as Shenseea, is a Jamaican dancehall artist. Born and raised in Manchester Parrish, Shenseea has made her claim to the Jamaican rap crown with fire freestyles and looks that kill! The 25-year-old singer recently released a sexy summer jam with Megan The Stallion called “Lick.” Also known as ShneYeng, this Caribbean baddie is one to watch!

If you know Shenseea then you know she’s VERY proud of her heritage and reps at all times.

Check out more celebs on the flip!