Summer 2022 is already heating up and a certain sublet of stars have something special to celebrate. June is Caribbean Heritage Month and celebs in music, TV, and fashion are flying their flags high.
In case you didn’t know, in June 2005, the House of Representatives unanimously adopted H. Con. Res. 71, sponsored by Congresswoman Barbara Lee, recognizing the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States.
Following that on June 6, 2006, President George W. Bush issued a proclamation declaring June as Caribbean Heritage Month.
“Americans of Caribbean ancestry have made countless contributions to this country’s history and culture,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee about Caribbean Heritage Month. “From the political activism of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, to the prolific acting of Sidney Poitier, to the sweet sounds of Celia Cruz, people of Caribbean descent have enriched the heritage of the United States through the arts, education, business, sports, military and government. Throughout the month of June, I encourage all Americans to celebrate and learn more about the rich history of Caribbean-Americans in the United States.”
With that in mind, let’s look at some sizzling celebs celebrating Caribbean culture this month.
Rihanna
Did you know that the Right Excellent Robyn Fenty and her Harlem-bred bae, A$AP Rocky, both have Bajan roots?
It’s common knowledge that Rihanna is a true Caribbean Queen, hailing from the island of Barbados. Born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, the self-proclaimed Bad Gyal stormed the American music industry in 2005. With hits like “Pon De Replay” and “Umbrella,” Rihanna quickly became a Caribbean sensation. Today, she’s won nine Grammy’s, grown a remarkable fashion and beauty empire, and accrued a net worth of approximately $1.7 Billion.
In November of 2021, Rihanna was awarded as “national hero” of Barbados in a ceremony on her native island.
“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you the designee for the national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the multi-Grammy winner.
She and rapper ASAP Rocky have had a budding relationship since 2019 and gave birth to their first child in May.
A$AP Rocky
ASAP Rocky was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers in Harlem, New York. The 33-year-old “L$D” rapper is no stranger to the Caribbean culture as he has Caribbean roots himself. According to a source who spoke to TravelNoire, Rocky and Rihanna plan to raise their son together in Barbados.
“She wants to give her baby the same experience she had … away from the world of showbusiness,” the source stated. “Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time.”
A$AP Rocky is a fashion mogul in his own right, and Baby Fenty is sure to grow up with some serious style and lots of love from Barbados.
Shenseea
Chinsea Linda Lee, known professionally as Shenseea, is a Jamaican dancehall artist. Born and raised in Manchester Parrish, Shenseea has made her claim to the Jamaican rap crown with fire freestyles and looks that kill! The 25-year-old singer recently released a sexy summer jam with Megan The Stallion called “Lick.” Also known as ShneYeng, this Caribbean baddie is one to watch!
If you know Shenseea then you know she’s VERY proud of her heritage and reps at all times.
Spice
Can we really talk about Caribbean heritage without bringing up Spice?
The “Queen of Dancehall” proudly reps for Jamaica in all that she does and she became the first female hard-core dancehall artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the best reggae album category.
When she was unceremoniously snubbed for the award it sparked outrage, but Spice took it in stride.
Karlie Redd
Like her good girlfriend Spice, Karlie Redd is of Caribbean heritage.
Redd who was born in New York to a Trinidadian mother and an African- American father found out through VH1’s “Lineage To Legacy” that she also has Nigerian roots in her bloodline.
“I’m from Trinidad—or I thought I was from Trinidad,” Redd told TV Insider. “I found out I was from Nigeria. I would have never thought that in a million years. That was important. I’ve been to Nigeria so many times. Now when I go back it will be a different vibe.”
Karlie recently starred in a VH1 Caribbean Heritage Month video alongside Spice.
Nicki Minaj
“Trini to di bone” Nicki Minaj, aka Nicki the Barbie was born Onika Tanya Maraj on December 8, 1982, in Saint James, Trinidad & Tobago, and grew up in Queens, NY. She always proudly reps her heritage and has been known to attend Carnival looking snatched.
The Trinidadian “Chun Li” rapper moved to New York at 5 years old and signed to Young Money in 2009. After the drop of “Beam Me Up Scotty” Nicki skyrocketed to rap stardom and has held down female rap for almost a decade, taking over the record of most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 by a female artist in 2017.
Kerry Washington
Did you know Olivia Pope has Carrieban roots? Kerry Washington was born to her Jamaican mother, Valerie, and raised in the Bronx, NYC.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell was born on May 22, 1970, in London, England. The daughter of a Jamaican-born dancer, she also has Chinese-Jamaican ancestry through her paternal grandmother, Pearline Ming, according to The NY Times.
Tia & Tamera Mowry
Did you know that the Mowrys; Tia, Tamera, and their younger brothers Tahj and Tavior Mowry are of Bahamian descent? In 2012 the twins starred in a Style Network special titled “Tia & Tamera Bahamas Mamas” to trace their roots.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith also has a Caribbean background with Jamaican and Bajan ancestry on her mother, Adrien Banfield Norris’, side.
