Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are working on their latest collaboration together, but this time, they’re not releasing music.

According to reports from TMZ, the longtime couple is expecting their first child together! The site obtained photos of the pair on an outing in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 2, which features Jhené glowing and looking visibly pregnant with an adorable baby bump.

For now, there’s no real information about how far along the singer is or what gender the pair are having, but in the photos obtained by TMZ, Aiko is definitely in the running for cutest pregnant woman ever. Of course, this won’t be the “From Time” singer’s first child–she’s already a mother to 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love Browner, who she shares with R&B singer O’Ryan. This will be Sean’s first child.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have been friends and coworkers for a long time, dating on and off since 2016. Back in 2020, the rapper revealed on his song “Deep Reverence” that they suffered a miscarriage at some point in their relationship, which makes this news of a baby all the more exciting for the pair.

“Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not takin’/Probably why the s**t with me get crazy and we lost a baby/And everybody around me think I’m the one/But we all just one of ones”

Neither musician has spoken on the pregnancy just yet, but hopefully, they share a name and some photos of the baby with fans once they welcome them into the world.

Congratulations to the couple on their growing family!