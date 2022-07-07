Bossip Video

“Gosh, how did I get this lucky?!”

During the season 15 premiere of “Married At First Sight”, viewers saw a 6’8 husband nicknamed “Tree” marry a stranger who volunteered to go by “Branch.”

As previously reported this season of #MAFS is back for its fifteenth season in San Diego, California marking its first time on the West Coast. It features ten new singles who are embarking on Lifetime’s social experiment and marrying as strangers with hopes for a happily ever after.

On Wednesday’s premiere, viewers saw the grooms going tux shopping, the brides finding their dresses and the singles meeting up for bachelor and bachelorette parties ahead of their big days.

There was a cringy moment when groom Nate got a lil too frisky at the bachelor party with a stripper and ordered her to “get on her knees” so he could spew whipped cream into her mouth…

and a sad moment when groom Justin got into a heated debate with his brother who continued to voice his displeasure with Justin getting married to a stranger. “I’m a grown a** man,” said an angry Justin before his “terrified” and “devastated” brother walked away.

Speaking of Justin, the VERY tall digital marketing specialist was seen throughout the premiere lamenting about women “treating him like a piece of meat” because they were curious about his size; ALL of his size.

Justin was adamant that women very often only wanted to see if “he’s packing” in his pants because he’s 6’8, and social media went WILD with reactions.

Later, Justin met his stranger spouse Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist who played semi-pro football. The bubbly Queen previously turned down THREE marriage proposals and admitted that she had an obscure idea of what marriage was. She also told the experts that she wanted a tall man, so they clearly listened to her in that department.

Now that she was more clear about what union looked like, she met Justin down the aisle and sparks flew; for ONE of them.

Alexis and Justin Get Married On #MAFS Season 15

Alexis had an emotional moment before walking down the aisle and she sobbed hysterically to her mother. After pulling herself together, however, she met Justin who looked happy to see her.

“Gosh, you are stunning,” said Justin. “God did good, oooh you did good!” he added.

Alexis then stated the obvious that Justin was tall, and he later told her that his nickname was “Tree.” Alexis then volunteered to go by “Branch.”

The two exchanged vows that were strikingly similar with promises to enjoy adventures together and the two shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

Later during the “Married At First Sight: After Party” Justin called their first kiss “magical” and noted that while their wedding was a blur, he was encased in a bubble meeting Alexis at the alter. He also flat-out told Keshia Knight Pulliam that it was LOVE at first sight.

“I tell people it was love at first sight for me,” said Justin who also said he was “lucky” to be the man to marry Alexis after her three turned-down proposals. “It lets me know she knows exactly what she wants and she’s not gonna settle,” he added on the After Party.

And while sparks flew for Justin who couldn’t stop gushing over Alexis because she “looks like his perfect wife”, the bride admitted to the cameras that she wasn’t fully attracted to Justin but she still was enjoying getting to know him.

“6’8 is a bit much,” admitted Alexis. “I asked for tall but that’s a bit much. That’s uncomfortably tall. Why are you 6’8?!” she later asked. “Physically he’s not awful but he’s not my type by looking at him but as far as just banter, he makes me feel comfortable,” Alexis added to the cameras.

#MAFS watchers praised her honesty and openness, unlike someone else we met last season.

What do YOU think about Justin and Alexis on #MAFS? Just based on their wedding, do you think they’ll make it to Decision Day?

The predictions are already rolling in…

“Married at First Sight” season 15 airs Wednesdays on Lifetime.