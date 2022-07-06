Bossip Video

An excited “Married At First Sight” bride is picking out her wedding dress on tonight’s premiere, and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During the #MAFS season 15 premiere airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will meet Alexis, a 29-year-old tall-spouse-seeking logistics specialist who played semi-pro football and has been proposed to a whopping THREE TIMES. She’s been matched with Justin, 33, a very tall (6’8) digital marketing specialist/ towering teddy bear who was previously engaged but called things off a month before walking down the aisle. He garners a lot of attention from women who are curious about ALL aspects of him because of his height, but he’s looking for someone who wants him for him.

While these two look sharp in their wedding photos, viewers will have to watch throughout the season to see if sparks fly. Ahead of that, however, they’ll see Alexis gleefully going wedding dress shopping with family and friends.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Alexis shuffling through wedding dresses while laughing.

“After three proposals it feels like an emotional rollercoaster being here,” says Alexis. “I always wanted to be married, I always say myself as a wife but the more I had failed relationships, the more I just didn’t make it to where I wanted to be, it didn’t seem like it was gonna ever happen.”

Alexis is happy while shopping for her big day–but she’s also undecided about what she wants.

“I’m looking for a wedding dress,” says Alexis. “I don’t know!”

Oh girl, what kind of dress do YOU think Alexis will wind up with?

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Premiere Couples

As previously reported, “Married at First Sight” is back for its fifteenth season in San Diego, California marking its first time on the West Coast. Ten new singles are embarking on Lifetime’s social experiment and marrying as strangers with hopes for a happily ever after.

Meet the new matches below!

Stacia (37) – Accountant & Nate (34) – Day Trader

Lindy (29) – Doctor of Physical Therapy & Miguel (35) – Associate Medical Director

Krysten (32) – Sales Rep & Mitch (41) – Environmental Policy Advocate

Morgan (27) – Registered Nurse & Binh (29) – Engineer

The #MAFS crew will be joined by two new experts; Dr. Pia Holec…

and DeVon Franklin…

who will advise them alongside Pastor Calvin Roberson…

and Dr. Pepper Schwartz.

“Married at First Sight” season 15 premieres TONIGHT Wednesday, July 6, with a three-hour premiere!

Will YOU be watching?