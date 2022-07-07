Bossip Video

Honk for Jesus!

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs–the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch who, together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands.

But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Peep the raucous trailer below:

‘Honk for Jesus’ made its buzzy debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival before being acquired by Focus Features.

“I think we just questioned so much. And then there were incidents that were happening at our church and at other churches where we felt like the people in power weren’t being held accountable for being terrible human beings,” said Director Adamma Ebo in an interview with IndieWire. “We wanted to find a balance of questioning and critiquing this institution, and still celebrating it, because it’s so important to Black culture, but it could be doing better in a lot of ways.”

Adapted from their 2018 short film of the same name, the megachurch mockumentary marks writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo’s feature film debut.

“We’re so unbelievably blessed and hyped to be partners with Focus and Monkeypaw on our first feature film,” they said in a statement. “Their commitment to our vision as filmmakers and bolstering the film as a whole is amazing and we cannot wait to bring it to the world with this team.”

“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ opens in theaters September 2, 2022.