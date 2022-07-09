Bossip Video

They’re baaaaack!

Bounce is premiering the second session of their original series “Johnson,” with two new episodes back-to-back on Sunday, July 10 8/7c. Ahead of its season two premiere, Bounce will air a binge-viewing marathon of the first season of the popular dramedy Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Produced by Cedric the Entertainer and starring the show’s creator/ showrunner Deji Laray (Bosch, Greenleaf), the show’s producer/showrunner Thomas Q. Jones (P. Valley, Luke Cage), D.L. Hughley, Philip Smithey (Switched At Birth, The Rookie), and Derrex Brady (NCIS, First), “Johnson” is a dramedy that focuses on life-long best friends who share the same last name and similar experiences as modern-day Black men in America.

Season 2 also stars D.L. Hughley and Terri J. Vaughn (“The Steve Harvey Show”, “All of Us”).

Play

Despite their similarities, the Johnsons are all different, and show viewers the complexities of Black men as they dramatically, humorously and at times haphazardly trudge through divorce, interracial love, sexuality, finances, manhood, and more.

In season two we’ll see even MORE of that along with some big new updates.

Johnson Season 2 Updates

Greg is single after that breakup with Serena last season and he’s clearly down bad. Luckily, he’s got a new love interest to lift his spirts.

Jarvis is a changed man after that run-in with the police last season. Now a woke Jarvis, his friends are loving it—his wife? Not so much.

Omar looks like he’s finally getting it together and rekindling the flame with Naomi after a nasty custody battle, but not everyone wishes him well. Keith is STILL pissed that Omar hooked up with his crush Bianca and there’s tension between them.

Speaking of Keith he’s continuing to wear his heart on his sleeve for better or for worse. New boo, who dis?

In conjunction with season 2, watchers can tune in to the “Johnson After Show” hosted by Robin Ayers.

Will YOU be watching “Johnson” on Bounce when it premieres tomorrow, Sunday, July 10 at 8/7 c?

Play

Bounce (@bouncetv) programming is seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series, docuseries and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).