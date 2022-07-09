Bossip Video

Yung Miami may have gone public with her relationship with Diddy, but that doesn’t mean Megan Thee Stallion is going down without a fight.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday night, City Girls rapper Yung Miami and certified hot girl Megan Thee Stallion were getting veeerrrrry cozy as they talked about how much they love one another.

Miami shared the clip on her IG Stories, hugging up with Megan as she had a firm grip on Miami’s rear end. In the video, Meg joked that Yung Miami was her girlfriend, “real bad,” referencing what the City Girl said when she announced she and Diddy admitted they were a couple.

Of course, Megan also joked about being “upset” over her “girlfriend” being in another relationship.

“You got a man?” Meg said of her reaction when she heard the news. But, it was all fun and games as Miami continued to stroke Megan’s face, and the two of them giggled about the whole thing.

When she posted the video, Yung Miami wrote, “My girlfriend love you @theestallion.”

As fans of these two already know, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen them get super flirty.

Just last year, after the BET Awards, Meg and Miami were spotted sharing a short, passionate kiss while enjoying some drinks at an after-party in Los Angeles.

That PDA came a few months after they made headlines for exchanging flirty tweets in April 2021, letting the world know just how much they love one another.

“I was too shy to tell her in person. But @YungMiami305 I wanna date,” Thee Stallion tweeted at the time. Yung Miami replied, “I been wanted you too, so what’s up?”

Joking or not, these two clearly have a lot of fun together…and we’re definitely not complaining!