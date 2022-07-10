Bossip Video

It’s no secret just how much Nicki Minaj loves her fans, but she still likes to get her jokes off every now and then.

As she prepares for her performance at London’s Wireless Festival this evening, the “Starships” rapper went on Instagram Live to spend some quality time with her fans.

At one point during the broadcast, Nicki was asked if her and husband Kenneth Petty–who was just sentenced to a year of home detention for failing to register as a sex offender–were expecting another child. This question was seemingly sparked by her more voluptuous figure during her recent Essence Festival performance, which is something Minaj already knew was coming.

“Am I pregnant?” she read as her eyes got wider. “Oh, I did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant. Yeah, I meant to tell y’all, [but] I forgot.”

That big announcement had the tens of thousands of Barbz in Nicki’s IG Live going absolutely crazy, immediately flooding her comment section with “congratulations” and “we knew it.”

Those responses presumably made Minaj realize what she just said, which is when she made a correction.

“Oh wait,” she said, putting on a serious face. “Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say, ‘I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.'” “But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages,” she continued, laughing. “Oh my god.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Cas7K-dvryN/

Nicki and her husband welcomed their first child together in September 2020, about a year after they got married. While fans would undoubtedly be excited for baby number two from the star, it looks like it’s not time just yet.