Bossip Video

R. Kelly has something to look forward to when (better yet, *if*) he makes it out of jail in 30 years: tying the knot with his longtime “girlfriend” Joycelyn Savage.

According to reports from AllHipHop, the disgraced singer got engaged while waiting to be sentenced for his sex crimes. A court document obtained by the publication reveals that Kelly’s alleged sex slave Joycelyn Savage is engaged to R. Kelly, noting she is his fiancée in a letter to a judge pleading for leniency ahead of his sentencing.

Back in September, R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act. On Wednesday, June 29, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prior to that heavy sentence, though, Savage tried to portray Kelly in a positive light, claiming she’s “not the victim” the government portrayed her to be in a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly.

Play

“My relationship with Robert is amazing,” she wrote in her letter to the judge. “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.” She continued, “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

Of course, Savage’s parents (and the rest of the world) insist Jocelyn has been “brainwashed” by R. Kelly, but she repeatedly denied any manipulation.

“Robert and I are deeply in love, and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim,” she wrote. “I’m a grown woman and can speak for myself, which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court. I respectfully ask that the Court take my words into consideration when sentencing Robert. He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

Play

Luckily for all of Jocelyn’s fellow victims who have been hurting for so long, it doesn’t look like that’s gonna happen–at least not any time soon. R. Kelly has been in jail since 2019. Now, he’s awaiting another trial in Chicago, where he will face child pornography and obstruction charges in August.

His recent 30 year sentence already lands the former star in jail until he’s 85, but these upcoming charges will likely ensure he never makes it out.