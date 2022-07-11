Bossip Video

In shocking news out of the “Married at First Sight” universe, Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy have called it quits.

Although the #MAFS season 14 couple originally chose to stay married after Decision Day and appeared to still be together two weeks ago at castmate Katina Dickerson’s birthday party, Noi made the official announcement this weekend via Instagram.

Noi Posted Bikini Break Up Pics

Noi who was on a vacay far from Boston, took to Instagram Stories with a series of breakup posts equipped with introspective songs and heartfelt captions. Songs by Kanye and Camilla Cabello played behind photos and videos of her dancing and enjoying watersports without Steve. While apparently having a blast, Noi posted a single to her timeline of herself perched on a paddleboard and clad in a bikini.

The caption read just three words; “Divorce Feels Good.”

P E T T Y.

Steve Moves On With Lengthy Post

Not to be outdone Noi’s now ex-husband Steve took to his own Instagram to give his extremely wordy perspective on the unfortunate uncoupling.

Blindsided by his estranged wife’s announcement, Steve said that he believes they’re “incompatible” and wished Noi and her beloved dog, Sushi, the best.

“I was not expecting this announcement to happen today, but I am prepared to handle it. When I said yes on decision day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort, and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship” his Instagram press release read. “Over time I’ve lost hope that this could happen, and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can’t seem to fix or overcome. I am under the belief that our relationship is unsustainable in its current form, and after many attempts, I don’t believe we can get it to the point where it is functioning at a level that is healthy enough, while both of our needs are being met. Noi, I’ll always love you. I so wish we were a better fit,” he continued. “I wish we could meet each other’s needs without feeling like we have to compromise ourselves to a point beyond that we consider acceptable. I wish that our willingness to be flexible to each other matched the chemistry we were lucky to have I hope that Sushi stays healthy for as long as possible so that you can enjoy your time with him, and he can be there for you through this next chapter. I hope that you find the support you need from the people around you and resources available to you I hope we can remain cordial, and at some point we can remain in touch, as I enjoy having you in my life when things are good.” Steve wrote addressing his former wife directly.

Noi Alleges That She Begged Steve To Stay, Says Her Dog Sushi Is Dying

Unfortunately, Noi wasn’t as receptive nor diplomatic as her husband. She alleged in Steve’s Instagram comments that she actually wanted to stay married to the unemployed entrepreneur who upgraded her ring after Decision Day, but he was already on to the next. She also said that her dog Sushi is fatally ill and Steve could care less.

“You asked for the divorce … I BEGGED you to stay and you said – you don’t OWE me anything,” wrote Noi under Steve’s post. “What. You also have never checked in on sushi since he got cancer, since you are refereeing you care here- let me fill you in-he’s dying, treatment isn’t working and you’ve never ofreed to help. And during this time you knew I was vulberable and my heart was breasking outside of this and this when you said we should divorce.” You are not heartbroken, so stop acting like this for everyone else. You made this choice before involving me in the final decision and you said I was not allowed to talk about it, even though you said you were already seeing other people. Just be honest about your truths and we can both move on peacefully!”

Fans Are Confused As Steve JUST Said That They Were Working On Their Relationship

Steve actually recently shared that he and Noi were hashing out their issues.

“It should come as no surprise at this point that we are trying to navigate the challenges we face in our private relationship, while recently becoming public on social media, having many people invested and wanting details. We have been choosing not to share some things while we work through, and figure things out, while at the same time recognizing that it’s expected for some people to want to know more” he posted with photos of them in happier times.

Fans (and haters alike) swarmed the comment section of the software developer with mixed feelings. While it appears Steve may be trying to keep it classy, Noi is perfectly fine posting things on social media, something Steve previously asked her not to do during #MAFS season 14.

Noi added in a follow-up post that despite rumors that her Steve was financially stable from previous investments despite not having a job, he’s actually “broke.”

Whew! What a mess!

With the news of Steve and Noi’s breakup, Katina and Olajuwon are the final remaining couple from the season and they seem stronger than ever.

Lots of viewers of the show were blindsided by news of Steve and Noi’s divorce, but are YOU surprised that they didn’t make it?