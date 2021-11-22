Bossip Video

After an explosive 13th season that included ups and downs, and a temper tantrum throwing hurricane, a new batch of singles are seeking their soulmate sight unseen.

With 12 couples still together and 9 children born from the relationships created from Married at First Sight, the Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series is returning for season 14 in a city previously profiled on the show.

Premiering with a three-hour episode, January 5th, 2022 at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime, the new season will once again take on love in Boston, where season six fan favorites, Shawniece and Jephte, met and married–and one of them’s connected to a cast member.

A press release notes that season 14 is “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining” as ten brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into a marriage without ever meeting before. With experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana Coles at the helm of this dynamic social experiment, the couples will have access to professional guidance, as well as the support of one another along the way – even if the support they are given, comes in the form of some tough love.

#MAFS Boston will kick off with the season 14 Matchmaking Special debuting on December 29th at 8 pm ET/PT, providing an in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process as many hopeful singles put their hearts on the line in order to find love. The following night, December 30th at 8 pm ET/PT, Lifetime debuts the Kickoff Special where Kevin Frazier hosts a panel of insider experts, for an exclusive first look at the epic upcoming season. The all-access, behind-the-scenes special takes a closer look at each of the five couples about to be married with never-before-seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets from the Married at First Sight experts.

Now, let’s meet the couples!

Katina & Olajuwon

Married At First Sight husband Olajuwon attended the same college as Jephte and got the inside scoop on #MAFS from the season 6 alum!

Katina (29) has spent the last two years on a self-love journey; she has been focusing on herself and has grown spiritually. She’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother but has struggled to find the right partner. Katina is ready for Married At First Sight because she believes this process works. She is ready to grow old with someone. Olajuwon (29) is an admitted former,” playboy.” After enjoying this period in his life he realized he was lonely. He wants a partner with whom he can share life and hopes to have a family of his own. Olajuwon went to college with Jephte Pierre from season six of Married At First Sight. After reconnecting at their homecoming, Jephte only had great things to say about his MAFS experience so Olajuwon was thrilled when the show returned to Boston.

Alyssa & Chris

Alyssa is like a number of women who’ve put their career ahead of their dating life but is ready for a change, she’s been matched with commitment engrossed Chris.

Alyssa (30) devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak but she didn’t know how unhappy she was until it was over. Alyssa truly believes that Married At First Sight is her opportunity to find love and she thinks the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck and find her the man she’s been searching for. Chris (35) has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. He needs the experts’ help finding a match because he’s learned that in his relationships thus far, he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends. He he hopes the matchmakers will be able to find him a woman who will keep his interest long-term! Dating apps are just not getting the job done!

Jasmina & Michael

Jasmina has done the internal work to prepare for marriage, will she find her happily ever after with dating app’d out Michael?

Jasmina (29) knew early on that she had a passion for children, so she dove into her career helping local youth as an early childhood education teacher. After witnessing many failed relationships in her family involving infidelity and having gone through the same in her past relationships, Jasmina has done the work and healed from her trauma. She is truly ready to settle down and hand off the reins to the experts. Michael (28) has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results. A heart-to-heart conversation with his sister, led to him signing up for Married At First Sight because he wants a wife and a family but hasn’t been able to make it happen on his own. Michael trusts the experts and can’t wait to see the magic they create for him in finding his perfect match.

Lindsey & Mark

Lindsey wants her forever and the experts think she’ll do swimmingly well with “Mark the Shark.”

Lindsey (34) has always looked up to her grandparents’ relationship—they’ve been married for more than 70 years. Having learned a lot from past relationships, Lindsey knows both what she wants and what she brings to the table. She firmly believes that the experts will be able to find her not just a man, but a partner in life. Mark (37) has wanted to be married his entire life and has been on multiple dating apps, but meeting women who aren’t ready to be a wife is frustrating for him. Nicknamed “Mark the Shark” he even applied to be Married at First Sight the last time the experts were in Boston and he feels that MAFS is destined to be his ticket to love! He’s hopeful he’ll finally get the answer to the question he’s been asking for a while now: “Mrs. Shark, where are you?!”

Noi & Steve

Noi is sick of letdowns and she’s ready to love. As for Steve, he’s actually seen a successful arranged marriage firsthand.

Noi (33) is known in her group of friends as being the one who loves easily and freely and it has admittedly gotten her into some trouble in the past. She is choosing to go on the Married At First Sight journey because she’s tired of being let down. She trusts that the experts will have her best interest at heart. Throughout his life, Steve (38) has had incredible examples of healthy, happy marriages. Recently, he found out his grandparents – who have been married for 60 years -had an arranged marriage. After witnessing so much love and happiness, marrying his future wife at first sight does not scare Steve. He is very hopeful that the experts will be able to find him a match who will make him as happy as his grandparents.

Will YOU be watching Married At First Sight season 14 when it premieres on January 5th, 2022 at 8p/7c?

Married At First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Toni Gallagher and Erica Kessler from Kinetic Content and Amy Winter and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.