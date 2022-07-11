‘Everything’s Trash’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Phoebe Explores What Qualifies As ‘Black Sexcellence’

Happy Monday! We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at Phoebe Robinson’s new Freeform series “Everything’s Trash.”

“Everything’s Trash” follows Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. Forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden emerges as a leading political candidate, she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood. The first two episodes of the show premiere this Wednesday but we’ve got an exclusive clip from the second episode for your viewing pleasure right now. In the clip below, Phoebe and her friend Malika discuss some images of “Black sexcellence,” when they are interrupted by Michael (Moses Storm).

Does Phoebe Robinson’s “Everything’s Trash” Character Have An Owl Fetish ?

Check out the clip:

Play

Phoebe is a wild chick. How does she even think of stuff like this?

Executive produced by Phoebe Robinson, who serves as the series star, and Jonathan Groff (Black-ish), who also serves as showrunner, “Everything’s Trash” follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving.

The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm.

Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as non writing co-executive producer along with co-executive producer Chioke Nassor who directs the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Check out the episode descriptions for both the first and second episode airing this week:

July 13 – Episode #1001 – “Choosing Between Peen & Politics is Trash”

Phoebe is a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journey. Writer: Phoebe Robinson Director: Chioke Nassor

July 13 – Episode #1002 – “Black Excellence is Trash”

Phoebe and Malika are psyched when the podcast is selected to be featured in a magazine. But when the pressure of trying to land the cover starts to get to them, it pushes them to achieve the look of Black excellence by any means necessary. Writer: Rae Sanni Director: Chioke Nassor

“Everything’s Trash,” the all-new comedy series from Freeform, will debut back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 13 at 10pm EDT (available the next day on Hulu). After its premiere, the series will air new episodes weekly on Wednesday’s at 10:30pm EDT, also available the next day on Hulu.

Will you be watching?