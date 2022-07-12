‘Celebrity Game Face’ Exclusive: T.I. Attempts To Ascertain Tiny’s Riotously Amusing Acting Out For Diabolical Dance Charade Challenge

It’s not just Taco Tuesday! It’s also the day a brand new episode of “Celebrity Game Face” airs on E!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from tonight’s episode of “Celebrity Game Face,” airing on E! at 9pm EST.

In the clip, Tiny has to perform some popular (and not-so-popular) dance moves and T.I. has to guess them. As you can probably imagine, the results are hilarious. Check out the clip below:

They were WAY more successful. T.I. really rose to that challenge EXPEDITIOUSLY! Were you surprised that Tiny couldn’t remember how to do the WHOA? What the heck is the “itchy dog” anyway? And who remembers a dance called the dinosaur? Whew — we’re not sure we would have done as well on the dancing or the guessing.

Have you been watching the new season of “Celebrity Game Face?”

