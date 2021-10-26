“Celebrity Game Face” Exclusive: KeKe Palmer Reveals Ice Cube Was The First Person To Warn Her About Boys!

We’ve got another exclusive clip for you from “Celebrity Game Face!”

Keke Palmer is featured as a celebrity guest on the Tuesday, October 26 episode of “Celebrity Game Face.” During one of the games, she asks the other contestants to guess who was the first to warn her about boys – a member of her family, a member of her church, or a member of NWA. Turns out the answer is Ice Cube! Check out the exclusive clip below:

We LOVE it! Ice Cube seems like an incredible father so it only make sense he’d be a great father figure/ big bro to a young actor like Keke.

Celebrity Game Face airs Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on E!