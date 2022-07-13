Bossip Video

There is still blood on the hands of a whole lot of police officers in Uvalde, Texas following the massacre of 19 children and several teachers that has wrenched the hearts of Americans. It seems that every day since May 24, 2022, we learn more and more about how the officers in that community failed the people they swore to protect with their lives. Today might be the most damning of them all…

Video Shows Uvalde Police Inaction And Fleeing From Mass Shooter’s Gunfire

“If you scared, go to church” is the colloquialism that we often use to shame those who knowingly enter dangerous situations only to turn tail when s**t gets real. Never has this statement applied more than it does to the candy-a** cops who responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. We previously reported that officers waited over an hour to finally engage the shooter and we’ve seen photos and short-form video of their egregious inaction. However, now, we have a full-length video of exactly how pathetic these police officers really were during a time that children needed them most.

The Austin-American Statesman has obtained a copy of the video that was pieced together from the security cameras inside and outside of the school. We’ll tell you right now, it’s going to piss you off, badly. Last night on Twitter, an image of a lollygagging officer checking his phone went viral when social media users cued in on his device’s wallpaper. It was an image of The Punisher logo draped in an American flag…

The video is 77 minutes long and shows multiple officers running AWAY from the shooting despite all of them being armed with rifles, pistols, body armor, and God-only-knows what else. You just can’t make this stuff up. If you are inclined to press play on the video below, be warned that while it has been edited for content, it is still very difficult to watch.

Fire them all. None of them served, none of them protected. What are they really good for?