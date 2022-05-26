Bossip Video

Only a few days removed from the child massacre in Uvalde, Texas and more details about what happened that day continue to become public. Some of that information is not only disappointing, it’s infuriating and sadly unsurprising.

Parents Seen Begging Uvalde Police To Stop Shooter In Viral Video

The video that you are about to see is going to make you mad as hell. It shows Uvalde police standing outside doing nothing while frantic parents listen to the sound of the 18-year-old gunman murder their children.

Again, the police did nothing while the shooter killed children.

According to the AP, a man named Javier Cazares rushed to Robb Elementary School where his daughter Jacklyn Cazares was ultimately killed. When Cazares arrived, he saw the police inaction and suggested that the parents and bystanders rush the building to help their dying children.

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” he said. “More could have been done.” “They were unprepared,” he added.

To make matters worse, the reaction to this shameful video has revealed that Uvalde spends 40% of the city’s budget on police…

…yet it took those police 40 minutes before deciding to protect the kids of Robb Elementary.

Somebody has some SERIOUS explaining to do! 40 minutes???