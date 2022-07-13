Bossip Video

Celebrity boxing matches will forever be one of the hottest messes in the world of entertainment. Every time a new match is announced all we can do is shake our heads…then find a way to bootleg it because it will likely be PURE COMEDY!

Lamar Odom To Fight Fake Drake On October 15

We’re not going to sit here and act surprised that Lamar Odom is fighting Fake Drake in a celebrity boxing match because this is 2022 and anything is possible. Word to Kevin Garnett. According to TMZ, the former Los Angeles Laker and the faux-V-O viral hitmaker will be throwing joints on October 15 in a yet-to-be-determine location. Word is that Atlantic City and Miami are potential sites for the financially-beneficial fade but nothing has been locked in.

Previously, Fake Drake challenged real Drake to a $1 million bout but, well…that just wasn’t going to happen. However, Lamar Odom probably figured he could use a few bucks by whoopin’ up on Hardly Graham and Celeb Boxing boss Damon Feldman made it happen.

Lamar appears to be taking this pay day very seriously. Fake Drake on the other hand is…we don’t know what to call this…

Who you putting your money on? The Decertified Cover Boy or Lamar Odom from Queens?