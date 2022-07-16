Bossip Video

It’s bad enough that Brittney Griner has been in jail for more than 100 days and is facing up to 10 years in prison for something as mundane as being in possession of cannabis oil, but it turns out the WNBA star was prescribed cannabis for medical use, according to her lawyer.

TMZ Sports reported that Griner’s attorney, Maria Blagovolina, said in court Friday that her client’s “attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis.”

“The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health,” Blagovolina continued.

It’s unclear whether Griner having been prescribed medical Cannabis in Arizona will make a difference in the Russian justice system, but it does further illustrate what a far cry Griner’s “crime” was from anything even remotely resembling drug smuggling.

Blagovolina also submitted tests to the court that showed Griner underwent tests in compliance with anti-doping regulations and those tests all came back negative for prohibited substances.

During her court appearance, Griner—who pleaded guilty to drug charges last week and explained that she packed hastily and forgot the vape cartridges were in her bag—held up a photo of the WNBA All-Stars wearing her #42 jersey. This comes a day after Griner’s UMMC Ekaterinburg teammates came to court to show their support and testify on her behalf.

Griner’s next hearing is scheduled for July 26, but she should be free now. There’s just no moral or logical reason why not.