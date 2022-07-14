Bossip Video

Brittney Griner continues to sit in a Russian detention facility and the United States government doesn’t appear to be doing much to bring her home. Both President Biden and Kamala Harris have gone on a public offensive lately to state how important this issue to them as the clamor for BG’s release grows louder and louder by the day.

Brittney Griner’s Russia Teammates Testify To Her Character In Court

Griner appeared in court again today to continue the trial that could potentially land her in prison for ten years. According to TMZ, her UMMC Ekaterinburg teammates showed face to testify on her behalf and relay her upstanding character to the court. This includes team Captain Evgeniya Belyakova and franchise director Maxim Ryabkov.

One of BG’s lawyers noted that Ryabkov “gave a positive description of Brittney Griner during his speech in court, noting her outstanding abilities as a player and personal contribution to strengthening the team spirit, which allowed the team to achieve the highest results in the Russian basketball premier league and in international competitions for many years.”

We wish this didn’t sound like it was falling on deaf ears but Russia seems intent on making a spectacle out of a sinsemilla and grandstanding over grandaddy kush. The geopolitical temperature isn’t making it any easier but damn all the excuses, FREE BG!