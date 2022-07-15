Bossip Video

We don’t know what the hell is going on this week but we would very much like it to stop, immediately. Yesterday, it was revealed that Elon Musk’s 75-year-old father had a child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter who he had raised since she was 4 years old. Yikes on f***ing bikes. Obviously, we didn’t have that on our 2022 BINGO card but Elon Musk is a weirdo so it isn’t exactly hard to believe that his apple was in close proximity to the tree he fell from.

However, THIS story…well, it doesn’t happen too often but…we’re a bit shocked.

Ricky Martin Could Be Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Incest With Nephew

The currently-iconic Latin singer might have lost whatever status he gained during his long career in the public eye. According to Yahoo! News, Ricky Martin has been accused of having an abusive incestuous relationship with his 21-year-old nephew and recording artist Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Sanchez’s identity was only revealed today after an anonymous complaint was filed via the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. Martin is said to have carried on a 7-month relationship with his family member and allegedly became obsessive when Sanchez broke things off.

The complaint was filed in Puerto Rico and under their laws, incest is a very serious crime punishable by a 50-year prison sentence. Earlier this month, Martin took to Twitter to denounce the charges against him but no one would have guessed that his accuser was his nephew.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” Martin wrote. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

The legal trial starts on July 21 and will undoubtedly create a media frenzy in light of this new revelation. We will definitely be joining the fray as the proceedings commence.