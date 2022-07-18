Bossip Video

All good things must come to an end, and today, it looks like another one of life’s few joys is being snatched from under us.

It was all good just a week ago–or rather, two days ago–when Desus Nice and The Kid Mero played in the MLB Celebrity All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. They played for the same team, which ended up winning, looking like they were in good spirits the entire time. The only problem? They didn’t actually interact with one another very much.

Now, it looks like there’s reason the Bodega Boys were keeping their distance, having been talking spicy about one another on social media the night before their appearance. The pair’s fanpage, Bodegaboysdaily, broke the news, posting screenshots from Desus’ Twitter and Mero’s Reddit page.

While their Showtime series was running up until earlier this month, the duo hasn’t released an episode of their beloved podcast since November 2021. Desus took to Twitter last month to ensure fans the pod was coming back, tweeting, “bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all.”

But, just a few days ago, Mero took to Reddit to crush some dreams, essentially saying his partner tweeted that while drunk, late at night, in a foreign country–so it has no truth to it.

“NAH IT’S A WRAP BRODY, SOMEBODY MENTIONED DUDE TWEETING THAT FROM SOME COUNTRY AT LIKE 3AM. I TOURED WITH DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS FUBAR AND IN HIS BAG,” he wrote. “PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.”

Not long after, a fan posted that screenshot to Twitter, tagging Desus, to which he replied, “I tried y’all.”

He continued, “the give deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…actually just wait.”

The above tweet explaining the Bodega Boys beef went viral on Twitter, sending social media into a frenzy over their supposed break up. For now, nobody knows whether or not everything is ending or if it’s just the podcast, but from the aforementioned interaction…it’s not looking good.

Even some of Desus & Mero’s real life and industry friends are tweeting in disbelief, so it looks like the pair didn’t let too many outside folks know there was some turmoil.

For now, we just have to wait for the other shoe to drop. Unsurprisingly, the Bodega Boys definitely know the internet is freaking out over their supposed separation, with Desus tweeting early this morning, “Twitter comes for everyone eventually.”

Hopefully, this isn’t the end, but regardless, we’re all waiting for some answers.

Stay strong, Bodega Hive!