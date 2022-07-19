Bossip Video

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. recently held its historic centennial boule marking 100 years of service and the Black Greek letter organization rolled out a special list of honorary members.

The newest ladies entering the fold of the Butler University-founded sorority include actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, singer Marsha Ambrosius and the ladies of the singing group Brownstone; Nicci Gilbert, Arin Jackson, and Tiesha Brown.

Other inductees include the Honorable Barbara J. Lee, of the California House of Representatives, freedom rider Francis Wilson Canty and many other beautiful, powerful women across multiple industries.

Back in May of this year, Nicci Gilbert posted a congratulatory video to the sorority for reaching its 100-year mark and asked to be invited to the centennial festivities. The ladies of Sigma must have heard her plea because not only was she invited but our good sis was awarded honorary membership. Posts to Nicci’s Instagram showed the ladies of Brownstone being gifted beautiful Sigma Gamma Rho jackets designed by fellow proud “pretty poodle” MC Lyte.

Lyte born Lana Moorer, also had her custom blue and gold Sigma Ladies Converse-All Stars featured in the Smithsonian National Museum Of African American History. Lyte was inducted into Sigma Gamma Rho during the 2004 Boule in Memphis, Tennessee, and served as International Ambassador for Sigma Gamma Rho’s Project Reassurance program.

In addition to MC Lyte, other members of SGRHO include singer Kelly Price, HIV/AIDS activist Khadeyia Broadbent, Olympic medalist Maritza McLendon, and legendary actress Hattie McDaniels.

Sigma Gamma Rho Swims Into Another 100 Years

The Centennial Celebration that took place this past week in Indianapolis, the birthplace of the sorority, included events across the city, community workshops, a swimming clinic, and a Day of Service.

The sorority’s Centennial’s signature event was the SWIM 1922 clinic and Sigma Gamma Rho partnered with U.S. Swimming to help teach children who lack access to a community pool and/or lessons on how to swim.

The sorority’s Grand Basileus Rasheeda Liberty recently stressed the importance of the initiative to the IndyStar;

“It’s about the security and safety of youth. So when we think about swimming, swimming is the only sport that actually has dual benefits, meaning that it will keep you healthy but it will also save your life.”

The CDC reports that black children in non-affluent communities tend to drown at higher rates and the Sigma sisters are hoping to change that.

Sigma Gamma Rho Stands By Its Mission Of Service Amid Welcoming Honorary Members

“Our principles are sisterhood, scholarship, and service, and so our thrust is mainly community impact,” President Liberty said to the Indy Star during the organization’s centennial boule. “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” Sigma Gamma Rho’s slogan epresses their commitment to service.

“The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development” per their website. There’s no doubt this new group of sisters will continue to add to the organization’s legacy. “Her heart is Exquisite! She’s genuine, loving, kind, compassionate, and generous. An awe-inspiring soul is what she is! She is joy, she is light, she is love. She is a SIGMA WOMAN!”

Congratulations to the newest members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.!