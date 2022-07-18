Bossip Video

A Brinks truck carrying millions in jewelry to a trade show was robbed of over $100M in goods without evidence, prompting an FBI investigation.

If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately, crime everywhere is out of control. There is a distinct difference between regular crime and a heist—People busting out car windows and stealing things out of cars all over town is regular crime; Stealing millions in jewelry without leaving a trace is a heist.

One of the biggest heists in recent memory happened in Lancaster, California this past weekend, leaving everyone scratching their heads. According to KTLA, a Brinks truck carrying millions in jewelry headed for the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Matro was robbed.

On July 10, a Brinks truck loaded with over $100M of jewelry was headed to Pasadena, California, but come the morning of July 11, it was gone. The jewelry was headed to the International Gem and Jewelry show, where mom and pop shops display their most expensive goods. The worst part is: no one seems to have any answers for the 18 victims that were robbed.

“According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million,” Brink’s said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”

Here’s where things get tricky, the items were worth way more than $10M and Brinks is committed to refunding them, pointing out these people undervalue the items due to expensive insurance on their real value. The group’s director Brandy Swanson said around 25 and 30 bags were taken with 18 victims reporting more than $100 million in losses. Swanson also confirmed the theory about undervaluing the items due to insane insurance pricing.

“That’s where the discrepancy comes in. These are mom-and-pop operators,” Swanson said. “They’re devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods.” Said Swanson.

Another weird part is seemingly no one has any information on how the truck was robbed. When KTLA contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, they didn’t have information about the investigation. On top of that how the truck was robbed can’t be answered by anyone which has promoted the FBI to now get involved.

