Rapper Trina’s niece, who she refers to as Baby Suga, was reportedly shot and killed in Miami late Tuesday evening.

Miami hip-hop legend Trina’s niece, Toni Chester, who she often referred to as Baby Suga was reportedly shot and killed last night in Miami. 17-year-old ‘Suga’ was reportedly a high school student excited to start her senior year and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Police are still investigating but are lost trying to figure out why she was in the area when she was not from that exact area.

According to WSVN, police don’t have much information but have revealed 3 people were shot and Trina’s cousin ‘Suga’ passed from her injuries. The two people who survived were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital..

“They’re stable at this point,” Fallat said. “They are being attended to. Our last update was that they’re stable and they’re in their mid-20s.” “The woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene was there visiting, she didn’t live in that precise area,” said Miami Police Ofc. Kenia Fallat. “We don’t know who was the intended target, but definitely, it was a very big scene and we still are trying to work to getting more answers.”

Trina has yet to speak on her niece’s passing but we will update you once she speaks on the situation.