Boooooy, I bet when the person in that Rosita costumed snubbed those two adorable Black girls at the Sesame Place theme park in Philadelphia, they weren’t expecting the aftermath to be this serious. They probably weren’t expecting any backlash at all and they probably weren’t expecting anyone outside of those girls to notice or care. They may not have realized they were on camera and they probably expected us to buy the park’s bullsh** excuse that its costumed employees, whose sole purpose is interacting with children, often have trouble seeing—children.

Unfortunately for The Masked “No” Finger, Black people aren’t just going to let this slide the way Rosita slid by those girls and right into the next white girl’s arms (who they could see just fine, apparently).

Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr told TMZ that at least one of those girls is so hurt and traumatized by the incident that is staying with her grandmother so she can be shielded from the publicity and regain her emotional stability. LaMarr told the outlet that the child has been overcome with emotion, crying and upset because she can’t understand why Rosita would treat her differently than white kids.

One of the things we’re told … she asked her mother in the immediate aftermath whether she’d done anything wrong … seeing how the Sesame mascot refused to touch her or the other Black girl, but had interacted with white girls just moments earlier.