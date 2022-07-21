Bossip Video

It’s not very often that we see potential for real justice to be served when it comes to police officers killing Black people but today is one of those days. We definitely won’t be counting any chickens but at least this case is going in the right direction. We’ll accept that. For now…

Judge Rules Cops And EMS Can Face Criminal Charges In Elijah McClain Case

Elijah McClain died because he was put in chokehold by police officers in Aurora, Colorado and given a fatal shot of ketamine by emergency medical services who subsequently arrived on the scene. Just last year, the five officers involved were indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts including negligent homicide and manslaugther. According to an ABCNews report, those officers asked Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew to review the case. Yesterday, she announced her ruling:

“After reviewing the grand jury materials, the court finds, when viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the people and with all inferences in favor of the prosecution, there is sufficient evidence to establish probable cause for each of the counts listed in the grand jury indictment filed with the court on Sept. 1, 2022.”

Officers Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt, and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec will all have to answer for the crimes they’ve committed. The officers are set to appear for their arraignment on August 12.

The city of Aurora has long established that these overzealous cops should have never stopped Elijah McClain to begin with and the EMS had no business injecting him with such a dangerous drug. Lawyers are prepared to argue that these decisions lead directly to Elijah’s death. Hopefully, the jury is prepared to agree.